Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 18,412 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,412 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 48.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 751.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 93,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 82,413 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth $236,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 287.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $71.06 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $83.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PB. Raymond James cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

