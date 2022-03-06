Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.09.

Shares of THRY opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83. Thryv has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $932.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 702,833 shares of company stock worth $22,461,724. 59.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thryv by 273.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,891,000 after buying an additional 1,600,322 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Thryv by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 69,136 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Thryv by 353.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 154,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Thryv by 443.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 17,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

