Tilray (TSE:TLRY) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Tilray (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$9.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.80.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at C$6.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.14. Tilray has a 1 year low of C$6.56 and a 1 year high of C$27.88.

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

