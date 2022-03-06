Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading 5.5% Higher on Strong Earnings

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.30. 10,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 442,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.
The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $769.15 million, a P/E ratio of 154.13 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83.
About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)
Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
