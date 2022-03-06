Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading 5.5% Higher on Strong Earnings

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.30. 10,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 442,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Get Titan International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Titan International by 10.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,276,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,785,000 after purchasing an additional 310,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Titan International by 96.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 401,652 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Titan International by 205.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 367,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Titan International by 108.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 731,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $769.15 million, a P/E ratio of 154.13 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83.

About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.