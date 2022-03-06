TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.30

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06), with a volume of 6330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.07).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10.

TMT Investments Company Profile (LON:TMT)

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

