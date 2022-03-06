TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Up 53.7% in February

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the January 31st total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 29,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares during the period. 8.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:TOMZ opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -1.42. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.98.
About TOMI Environmental Solutions (Get Rating)
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.
