Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

TSE TIH opened at C$110.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$87.85 and a twelve month high of C$115.77. The company has a market cap of C$9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$109.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$108.91.

TIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$122.70.

In related news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,265,000. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,000.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

