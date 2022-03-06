Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRMLF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$66.25 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$57.50 to C$62.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.80.
Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $41.49.
