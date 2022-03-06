Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$65.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TOU. Raymond James set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.12.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TOU stock opened at C$51.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$22.21 and a 12-month high of C$53.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.30 per share, with a total value of C$191,503.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,871,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$339,767,731.14. Insiders acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $590,332 over the last ninety days.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.