Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TREVF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,169. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $117.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 14.10%.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

