Tri Star Advisors Inc. Invests $260,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $65.39. The company had a trading volume of 18,874,551 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.49.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.