Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

TRIB opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.46. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.88.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 3,160.63% and a negative net margin of 7.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the third quarter worth $139,000. 26.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

