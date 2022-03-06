Truist Financial Cuts LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target to $165.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

LCII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LCII opened at $119.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $163.33. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.56.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 2,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,255,000 after acquiring an additional 72,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

