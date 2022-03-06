Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $64.84

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $64.84 and last traded at $65.41, with a volume of 2058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.31.

The company has a market cap of $689.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.39 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get Tucows alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCX. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tucows by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Tucows by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Tucows by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tucows by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 147,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 33,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.