Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 56,441 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,441 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Neogen were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Neogen by 40.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Neogen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 90.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Neogen by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

In related news, insider Douglas Edward Jones acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $28,562.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.08. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen (Get Rating)

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.