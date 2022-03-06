Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 78,831 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 1,203.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,831 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,393,000 after buying an additional 707,712 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,417,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,040,000 after buying an additional 38,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,466,000 after buying an additional 29,603 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,139,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,871,000 after buying an additional 72,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,945,000 after buying an additional 79,978 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SON opened at $57.16 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.78.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.76%.

Sonoco Products Profile (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.