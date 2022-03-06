Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 268,521 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 241,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268,521 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,149,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after purchasing an additional 193,262 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 16.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.83. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

