Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Short Interest Down 26.1% in February

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,100 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the January 31st total of 442,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TUFN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 176,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,456. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a market cap of $335.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.16% and a negative return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 66.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 13,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 45,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 85.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 45,376 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

