TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following insider selling activity.

Specifically, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $289,113.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Mullen sold 2,434 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $30,790.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,439 shares of company stock valued at $746,359 in the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSP shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.41.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. On average, analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,083 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 4th quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 75,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

