two (NYSE:TWOA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE TWOA remained flat at $$9.73 on Friday. 1,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,500. TWO has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOA. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in TWO by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,006,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 266,196 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TWO by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 722,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after buying an additional 122,565 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in TWO by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 71,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 17,183 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TWO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TWO by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

