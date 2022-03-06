Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,614,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after acquiring an additional 79,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 21.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after buying an additional 485,949 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the third quarter valued at $4,809,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 839,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 271,626 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AVROBIO by 19,519.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 838,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 834,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVROBIO stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. AVROBIO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $14.28.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AVROBIO from $36.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Europe lowered their target price on AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

AVROBIO Profile (Get Rating)

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.