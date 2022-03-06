Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) by 413.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,818 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vuzix by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 38,009 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vuzix by 537.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 496,259 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vuzix by 413.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 430,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vuzix by 22.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 91,014 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vuzix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 327,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VUZI shares. Dawson James started coverage on Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Vuzix from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $5.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $373.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.29. Vuzix Co. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 191.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vuzix Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

