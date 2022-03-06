Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 116.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 65.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the period. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HBNC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBNC opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

