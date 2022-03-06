Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $1.74 Million Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,155,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 343,047 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $917,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 686,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,526,000 after purchasing an additional 75,424 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,294,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,527,000 after purchasing an additional 243,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 69.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $26.63.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRT. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

