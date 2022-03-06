Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 30,023 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,023 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MD. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in MEDNAX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,756,000 after acquiring an additional 76,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MEDNAX by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 83,109 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MEDNAX by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 66,631 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $22.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.06. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $1,816,803.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,687. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

MEDNAX Profile (Get Rating)

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.