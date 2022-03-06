Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in CyberOptics were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBE. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 56,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 32,239 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 172.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $37.24 on Friday. CyberOptics Co. has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.50.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $171,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

CyberOptics Profile (Get Rating)

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.