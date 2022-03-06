Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,271 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 113,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 63,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,630 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONCT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $1.63 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $80.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10.

About Oncternal Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.