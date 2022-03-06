Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.04 Million Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234,586 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 59.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 80,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 29,908 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 64.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,864,000 after purchasing an additional 860,399 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.80. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $93.51. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

