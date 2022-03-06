Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,073 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,748 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 48,125.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 635,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 464,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 123,230 shares during the period. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 193,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 94,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $85.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.23.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

Hub Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.