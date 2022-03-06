Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.88. Tyler Technologies posted earnings of $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $7.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.96.

Shares of TYL stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $416.68. 140,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,182. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $384.38 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 109.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $467.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.61.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total value of $5,225,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,275,435. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,701,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

