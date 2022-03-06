U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.00.

NYSE:USPH opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.83.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.14%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,118 shares of company stock worth $1,413,079 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

