UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 913,303 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 199.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913,303 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $52,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 59.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $9,646,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,231.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,007,790 shares of company stock worth $25,169,204. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMC opened at $16.57 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.15) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.30.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

