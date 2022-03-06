UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,833 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $49,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELAN opened at $27.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

