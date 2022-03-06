UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,987 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $55,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 22.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Donaldson by 111,636.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Donaldson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after acquiring an additional 399,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 719.4% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th.

DCI stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $612,513. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson (Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.