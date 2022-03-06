UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 43,300,219 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,300,219 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $57,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 15.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at $624,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 61.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 132.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $1,226,167.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,473. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $113.75 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $100.82 and a 1-year high of $307.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.40 and a 200-day moving average of $189.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Coupa Software to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.90.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

