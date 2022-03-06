UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 8,065 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $47,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,692.8% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,417,000 after purchasing an additional 62,684 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,862,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 724,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,384,000 after acquiring an additional 53,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,262,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total transaction of $220,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,565 shares of company stock worth $12,487,818. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FICO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.71.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $497.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.35 and its 200 day moving average is $430.45. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

