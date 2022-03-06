UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,652,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,569 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $44,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of PG&E by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 276,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 33,467 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PG&E by 201.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,031 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PG&E by 1,168.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of PG&E by 13.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 174,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PG&E stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of -124.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.31.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

