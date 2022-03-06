UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 545,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,048 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $9,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 5.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,683,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after buying an additional 312,568 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Utz Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,858,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,104,000 after buying an additional 108,967 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Utz Brands by 15.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,070,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,606,000 after buying an additional 419,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,129,000 after acquiring an additional 982,290 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 80.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 971,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 431,933 shares during the period. 41.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTZ opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 0.66. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

In related news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 3,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $53,104.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 6,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $106,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,660 shares of company stock valued at $905,323. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

