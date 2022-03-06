UBS Group AG Lowers Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,597 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $9,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PID. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PID opened at $18.87 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

