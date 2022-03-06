UBS Group AG Sells 2,696 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 935.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 54,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,587,000 after acquiring an additional 192,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter.

VTWV stock opened at $138.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.94. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $156.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.067 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

