UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Short Interest Update

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $66.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.76. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $76.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.49 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.
A number of brokerages have commented on UFPT. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
About UFP Technologies (Get Rating)
UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.
