Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

