UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNCFF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

