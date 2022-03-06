Unification Price Tops $0.0276 on Exchanges (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, Unification has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Unification coin can now be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unification has a total market capitalization of $951,189.55 and approximately $25,035.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00035184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00103604 BTC.

About Unification

Unification (FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official website is unification.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

