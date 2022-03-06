Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,400 Price Target at UBS Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,400 ($45.62) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.06) price target on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($61.72) target price on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,100 ($55.01) to GBX 4,000 ($53.67) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.06) target price on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,166.67 ($55.91).

Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,410.50 ($45.76) on Friday. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,403 ($45.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,924 ($66.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of £87.52 billion and a PE ratio of 17.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,818.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,905.88.

In other Unilever news, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($50.49) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($201,958.94). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa acquired 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($51.44) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($26,750.03). Insiders acquired a total of 4,526 shares of company stock worth $17,069,029 in the last ninety days.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

