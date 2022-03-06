United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 74,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 32,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.48.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $210.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.54 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.94%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.