Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Short Interest Up 35.7% in February

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,600 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 262,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 28,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,289,000 after purchasing an additional 44,282 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,303,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $28.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $828.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

