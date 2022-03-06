USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Up 38.5% in February

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of USAQ stock remained flat at $$0.55 on Friday. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. USA Equities has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of USA Equities in a report on Monday, February 28th.

USA Equities Corp. engages in the provision of medical device technology and software as a services. It focuses on enabling primary care physicians to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate, and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. Its products will enable physicians t o diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases which they historically have referred to specialists.

