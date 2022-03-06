Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Announces Earnings Results

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Utz Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $13.56 on Friday. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $318,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $159,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,660 shares of company stock worth $905,323 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stephens lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

