VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “
VAALCO Energy stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $373.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $6.47.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.
