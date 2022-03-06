VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $373.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,243,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 60,082 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,151,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 125,054 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,439,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 75,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 877,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VAALCO Energy (EGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.